MPower Excellence’s 3rd Annual Black Mental Health Event Series

MPower Excellence would like to extend a warm invitation to its 3rd Annual Black Mental Health Series.

The events are taking place in support of Black Mental Health Week being acknowledge across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as a city-wide initiative starting on March 7th. The scheduled series will take place on Sundays from 2-4pm EST via ZOOM.

The initiative includes the following series of events:

Panel Discussion – Sunday, March 6th

Talent Showcase – Sunday, March 13th

Healing Circle – Sunday, March 20th

Join us and REGISTER NOW.