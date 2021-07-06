COVID-19

Nature Connection

Jul 5, 2021

Downsview Park nature program connecting families with the natural world based on nature-themed topics. Each 90-minute program will explore a natural theme. Participants under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Jul 5-Aug 30. 2-3:30 pm. All ages. Free. 70 Canuck. https://en.downsviewpark.ca/educate/nature-connection

Activities will be flexible to reflect the interest of participants. Check out our Events page to view and RSVP to upcoming Nature Connection programs.

Additional Details

Location - Downsview Park

Date And Time
2021-07-05 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-08-30 @ 03:30 PM

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

Downsview Park

Event Tags

