Downsview Park nature program connecting families with the natural world based on nature-themed topics. Each 90-minute program will explore a natural theme. Participants under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Jul 5-Aug 30. 2-3:30 pm. All ages. Free. 70 Canuck. https://en.downsviewpark.ca/educate/nature-connection

Activities will be flexible to reflect the interest of participants. Check out our Events page to view and RSVP to upcoming Nature Connection programs.