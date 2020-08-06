NOW MagazineAll EventsNiagara Pumphouse Online Fundraising Auction

Niagara Pumphouse Online Fundraising Auction

Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre
17
Aug
-
31
Aug

Niagara Pumphouse Online Fundraising Auction

by Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre
 
201 people viewed this event.

You are invited to the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre’s first online fundraising art auction, on August 17-31, 2020.

The auction will reconnect the Centre with art lovers & collectors, as well as raise funds to help offset revenue lost due to the pandemic. Included in the auction are paintings, photographs and sculpture by artists such as E. Robert Ross, Geoff Farnsworth, Marilyn Cochrane, Julie Ponesse, Win Henstock, Emily Andrews, Robert Crosby and others. A Muskoka loveseat and chair painted by local Niagara Artists are included in the auction. Please bid often and generously!

Visit the link for more information: https://niagarapumphouse.ca/events/niagara-pumphouse-fundraising-auction-aug-17-2020  

 

Date And Time

2020-08-17 @ 12:00 AM to
2020-08-31 @ 11:30 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre
The Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre is a not-for-profit, charitable organization that supports and advances lifelong learning opportunities in the arts through our school and galleries, emphasizing community involvement and collaboration. Our mission is to engage, enrich and celebrate our diverse and growing population through the visual arts. Visit niagarapumphouse.ca for information on classes for adults and children, exhibitions and special events.

Comments are Closed.