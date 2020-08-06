Niagara Pumphouse Online Fundraising Auction

You are invited to the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre’s first online fundraising art auction, on August 17-31, 2020.

The auction will reconnect the Centre with art lovers & collectors, as well as raise funds to help offset revenue lost due to the pandemic. Included in the auction are paintings, photographs and sculpture by artists such as E. Robert Ross, Geoff Farnsworth, Marilyn Cochrane, Julie Ponesse, Win Henstock, Emily Andrews, Robert Crosby and others. A Muskoka loveseat and chair painted by local Niagara Artists are included in the auction. Please bid often and generously!

Visit the link for more information: https://niagarapumphouse.ca/events/niagara-pumphouse-fundraising-auction-aug-17-2020