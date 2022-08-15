Readers' Choice 2021

On the Off Beat Music School’s Annual Open House

For those who are new to OTOB, you’re invited to our annual Open House! Have a tour of the school and enjoy savings on lessons, after-school programs, and “Little and Littlest Beats” classes! OTOB owners Michael and Carissa will show you the studios, answer all of your questions and offer you great SAVINGS! There are also great draw prizes including the grand prize of four free half hour lessons!

Sep 11 from 1-4 pm. Free. 1113 Queen East. ontheoffbeat.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 1113 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 565195

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 11th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

