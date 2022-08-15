On the Off Beat Music School’s Annual Open House

For those who are new to OTOB, you’re invited to our annual Open House! Have a tour of the school and enjoy savings on lessons, after-school programs, and “Little and Littlest Beats” classes! OTOB owners Michael and Carissa will show you the studios, answer all of your questions and offer you great SAVINGS! There are also great draw prizes including the grand prize of four free half hour lessons!

Sep 11 from 1-4 pm. Free. 1113 Queen East. ontheoffbeat.ca