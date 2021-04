Celebrating its 21st year, Oshawa Music Week (formerly Reel Music Festival) is a week-long series of events that will take place online. Over 25 bands, recording artists, and DJs will perform. Local and international music practitioners will discuss current topics that are important to the music industry. New talents will participate in songwriting competitions and raise funds for music initiatives. April 5-10.

