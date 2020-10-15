Downsview Park walks at 10 am and 1 pm. Free. Pre-register. Open to all ages and skill levels. Meet behind the building next to greenhouses.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/out-with-nature-come-and-share-in-the-park-tickets-125115516879?aff=erelexpmlt

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must preregister. We will no longer have a indoor component. We ask all participants to wear masks, and a health check will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us