Take a break to refresh and decompress. Join the education team for an energizing walk around Downsview Park. Everyone is welcome. This is a FREE nature program. Downsview Park Education staff will be hosting two free weekly walks. Nov 6 at 10 am and 1 pm. Free. Open to all ages and fitness levels. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/out-with-nature-come-and-share-in-the-park-tickets-125115516879

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must preregister. There is no longer an indoor component. We ask all participants to wear masks, and a health check will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us downsvieweducation@clc.ca