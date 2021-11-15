Pentola d’Oro Awards 2021

On Friday, November 26, 2021, the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada (ICCO Canada) is celebrating the 9th edition of Pentola D’Oro Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony. The event will take place at Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, 25 British Columbia Rd, Toronto.

The 2021 ICCO Canada Pentola d’Oro Awards will promote excellence in food and wine and recognize individuals as well as businesses and their outstanding contributions to the food and beverage industry. The event will bring together the key players in the food and wine sector of Ontario such as restaurants, suppliers, grocery and beverage experts, packaging innovators and delivery providers, as well as numerous media, influencers, and bloggers, all in a “Made in Italy” environment.

Organized in collaboration with Unioncamere Lazio, this year’s edition will celebrate quintessential food and wine specialties from Lazio focusing on its regional products and authentic flavors.

For the second year in a row, Lavazza Group is confirming its support as the Main Sponsor.