Pizza Hut Canada x Beyond Meat offer BOGO pizzas until June 6 in GTA and Edmonton

Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut Canada have teamed up to offer three new menu items featuring Beyond Sausage. Beginning May 17, fans in the west end of the GTA (Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville) and Edmonton can order three new craveable offerings featuring Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumble. The new Beyond Meat topping is exclusive to Pizza Hut and available on pizzahut.ca or through the Pizza Hut app for contactless delivery or pick-up.

From now until June 6th, Pizza Hut is offering a BOGO promotion on all pizzas so with the purchase of your favorite pizza, you can try The Great Beyond pizza for free by entering coupon code 879 at online checkout. #GoBeyond

The delicious new menu items include:

• The Great Beyond™: A specialty pizza crafted with the savory Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble paired perfectly with fresh veggie toppings that include, sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers, served up on any Pizza Hut crust.

• Beyond Italian Sausage™ Alfredo Loaded Flatbread: A crispy flatbread topped with flavor-packed Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, roasted red pepper, creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.

• Beyond Creamy Alfredo: A savory pasta alfredo dish layered with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese that delivers a creamy, delicious bite.