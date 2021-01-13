Raoul Wallenberg Commemoration

Commemoration of the first Honorary Canadian Citizen and Saviour of thousands of Jews in Budapest during the Holocaust – Raoul Wallenberg. The event has a list of famous speakers, and the topic in parallels of our world today is of high importance and relevance. As memory fades, events from the past can become the present. Therefore, commemorating Humanity’s heroes and remembering the past is necessary to prevent history from repeating itself and inspiring positive change actions. Virtual screening and event. Jan 17 from 3-4:30 pm. Free.

https://mailchi.mp/sccc/wallenberg2021

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XxxddWGMSAygGmxDgMDgqg

The new YouTube video highlights the background of how Raoul Wallenberg was the first person to be made an Honorary Canadian Citizen will be presented by Urban Ahlin, Swedish Ambassador to Canada, The Hon Irwin Cotler, Founder of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and Special Envoy for Preserving Human Rights and Combating Antisemitism, jointly with George Preger, Founder of OVED for Human Rights, producer of the video.

Canada honoured Raoul Wallenberg already in 1984 with the Honorary Citizenship. At the ceremony presenting the Honorary Citizenship, George Preger accepted the award on behalf of Sweden. He was at the time Chairman of the Swedish Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Mr Preger, was born in Vienna in 1936 and survived the Holocaust in Budapest and in a Hungarian village.

The video is the focal point of the virtual event Sunday, January 17, 2021, but the program will have comments by numerous individuals, including Ann Linde, Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Hon. Irwin Cotler, Founder of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, The Hon. Linda Frum, Senator and Michael Lewitt, President & CEO, Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies and several other distinguished speakers. In addition, Urban Ahlin, Sweden’s Ambassador to Canada, will join George Preger after the video in a discussion about the video and its message.

The Wallenberg Day virtual event has been made possible by the Swedish- Canadian Chamber of Commerce, YouandMedia and several other organizations.