Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Ravine Walk

Aug 16, 2022

Ravine Walk

9 9 people viewed this event.

Trees are the guardians of Toronto’s unique ravine landscape. Join us to celebrate High Park’s amazing diversity of trees, its many beautiful ravines, and learn about the City of Toronto’s ravine strategy. We’ll visit and get to know the trees, and see how they’re holding everything together!

Note: This program is family friendly and will be fully outdoors, with access to indoor washrooms. October 8 at 1:30 pm. $10. High Park Nature Centre, 375 Colborne Lodge. highparknaturecentre.com.

Additional Details

Location Address - 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 561785

Date And Time

Sat, Oct 8th, 2022 @ 01:30 PM
to 03:00 PM

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine