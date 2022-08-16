Ravine Walk

Trees are the guardians of Toronto’s unique ravine landscape. Join us to celebrate High Park’s amazing diversity of trees, its many beautiful ravines, and learn about the City of Toronto’s ravine strategy. We’ll visit and get to know the trees, and see how they’re holding everything together!

Note: This program is family friendly and will be fully outdoors, with access to indoor washrooms. October 8 at 1:30 pm. $10. High Park Nature Centre, 375 Colborne Lodge. highparknaturecentre.com.