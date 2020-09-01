Read for the Cure harnesses a collective energy and passion for reading to raise money for essential research into the environmental links to cancer.
Each fall events include: Three award-winning authors; a superstar Emcee; Book sets delivered to your door; a live Q&A; an update from cancer researchers on the impact of your support; a post-event recording; entry into special giveaways; and so much more!
Oct 5-Nov 25, 2020. Tickets from $25. Each ticket purchased supports the Cancer Research Society’s Environment-Cancer Fund. See website for details and to buy tickets.
Read for the Cure 2020 | Monday, Oct 5, 7:30 pm ET
Hosted from Ottawa, ON
Michaels | Anita Rau Badami
Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, Emcee
Read for the Cure 2020 | Wednesday, Nov 4, 7:30 pm PT
Hosted from Vancouver, BC
Cherie Dimaline | Lara Prescott | Ian Williams
Mi-Jung Lee, Emcee
Read for the Cure 2020 | Thursday, Nov 5, 7:30 pm PT
Hosted from Victoria, BC
Lorna Crozier | Aislinn Hunter | Steven Price
Gregor Craigie, Emcee
Read for the Cure 2020 | Tuesday, Nov 17, 7:30 pm ET
Hosted from Toronto, ON
Robyn Doolittle | Sean Michaels | Emma Straub
Johanna Schneller, Emcee
Read for the Cure 2020 | Thursday, Nov 25, 7:30 pm ET
Hosted from Montreal, QC
Jean-Philippe Cyr | Meredith Erickson | Mandy & Rebecca Wolfe
Debra Arbec, Emcee
Comments are Closed.