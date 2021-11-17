- News
This year’s annual Humber Sustainability Awareness Event is Repurpose For Purpose. It will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 2-3:30 pm on Microsoft Teams. The vendors for this year’s event are:
BEST Service Pros
Campus Services
Humber Arboretum
Indigenous Education & Engagement
Student Wellness & Accessibility
Office of Sustainability
With these vendors, we aim to raise awareness surrounding environmental and social justice issues, encourage sustainability on campus, provide resources for additional learning, and provide resources on practicing sustainability.
repurposeforpurpose.eventbrite.com
Event Price - FREE