This year’s annual Humber Sustainability Awareness Event is Repurpose For Purpose. It will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 2-3:30 pm on Microsoft Teams. The vendors for this year’s event are:

BEST Service Pros

Campus Services

Humber Arboretum

Indigenous Education & Engagement

Student Wellness & Accessibility

Office of Sustainability

With these vendors, we aim to raise awareness surrounding environmental and social justice issues, encourage sustainability on campus, provide resources for additional learning, and provide resources on practicing sustainability.

repurposeforpurpose.eventbrite.com