Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Repurpose for Purpose

Nov 17, 2021

Repurpose for Purpose

7 7 people viewed this event.

This year’s annual Humber Sustainability Awareness Event is Repurpose For Purpose. It will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 2-3:30 pm on Microsoft Teams. The vendors for this year’s event are:

BEST Service Pros
Campus Services
Humber Arboretum
Indigenous Education & Engagement
Student Wellness & Accessibility
Office of Sustainability

With these vendors, we aim to raise awareness surrounding environmental and social justice issues, encourage sustainability on campus, provide resources for additional learning, and provide resources on practicing sustainability.

repurposeforpurpose.eventbrite.com

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 29th, 2021 @ 02:00 PM
to 03:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Virtual Event

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine