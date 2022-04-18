The Monthly ‘Saturday At Comedy Bar’ RETURNS May 7th! We are more excited than ever to bring you this incredible lineup! At the famous Comedy Bar! Perfect 10 Comedy’ has been running high quality monthly shows at Comedy Bar and across Toronto, since it opened 13 years ago, and this one is definitely not one to miss.

The Fire Lineup:

Bria Hiebert

Patrick Haye

Tamara Shevon

Scott Faulconbridge

Hosted By: Daniel Woodrow

Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St W.

May 7, Doors 10:30pm. $25. comedybar.ca