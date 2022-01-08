Shab-e She’r (Poetry Night) LXXXIII, January 25, 2022, 7-10 PM EST

Featuring Mohineet Kaur Boparai & J. Marshall Freeman.

Shab-e She’r is Toronto’s most diverse & brave poetry reading + open mic series (inception: 2012)

This is an online event. You can join from anywhere in the world.

Registration is required via Eventbrite.

Join us & spread the word.

Mohineet Kaur Boparai is a poet and academic. She has published three books of poetry, the most recent one is Polychromasia which was published in 2019 by Mawenzi House, Toronto. She also engages in critical writing and her book of criticism on the fiction of Abdulrazak Gurnah was published by Cambridge Scholars Publishing U.K. in May 2021. She has been twice nominated for the Pushcart Prize and was called India’s rising star by Zymbol Magazine. She holds a Ph.D. in English. She lives with her family in Brampton.

J. Marshall Freeman’s brain is split in two: the part that writes and publishes fiction has to worry about sales and marketing and branding, and all the things that make it hard to hold fast to an artistic vision. The other half of his brain makes poetry, which he loves and doesn’t have to worry about as a career. His fiction brain has produced such young adult novels as The Dubious Gift of Dragon Blood, and the upcoming Barnabas Bopwright Saves the City, as well as a novella in the soon-to-be released collection Three Left Turns to Nowhere, and several award-winning short stories. He lives in Toronto with his husband and dog and has missed Shab-e She’r terribly during its hiatus.