Other Side Of The Game

Cahoots Theatre and Obsidian Theatre present a documentary theatre work by Amanda Parris. Inspired by interviews conducted with individuals in Toronto and Halifax, this play explores the lives of Black women who support their men, their families and communities, even in the face of dire consequences. Previews from Oct 14, opens Oct 18 and runs to Nov 5, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sun 2 pm. $37, stu/arts workers $25, previews $20. Aki Studio.