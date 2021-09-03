COVID-19

Sep 3, 2021

Spadina – Fort York Debate on the Environment

17 17 people viewed this event.

We invite you to join us virtually on Thursday, September 9th from 6:30-8:30pm for the Spadina – Fort York Debate on the Environment.

In advance of the federal election, listen to the Spadina – Fort York (Toronto) candidates’ stances on environmental issues and policies.

RSVP through our Eventbrite page to obtain the Zoom link!

Amanda Rosenstock (GPC) and Norm Di Pasquale (NDP) are currently confirmed to attend. Other candidates TBC.  You can find the current candidate status on our Facebook page.

Our debate is part of the 100 Debates on the Environment initiative, a national non-partisan movement coordinated by GreenPAC.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Thu, Sep 9th, 2021 @ 06:30 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

