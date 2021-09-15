Election

Spiral of Light Ceremony for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Evening of poetry, readings, music and candle lighting (coinciding with the Global Wave of Light) to honor and remember the littlest of lifetimes.

Sep 15, 2021

Evening of poetry, readings, music and candle lighting (coinciding with the Global Wave of Light) to honor and remember the littlest of lifetimes. Oct 15 at 6:45 pm. Free. Reserve. OURSpace Garden, High Park, 1873 Bloor W. https://spiraloflight.eventbrite.ca

Entry from 6.15pm | Ceremony begins at 6.45pm

Registration will be limited to the first 100 people as per Toronto Public Health Guidelines on outdoor gatherings. Pre-Registration is advisable to avoid disappointment. Stay Safe | Stay Apart.

Further info: niamhcbradley@yahoo.ie | 416-556-2414

Venue Name - OURSpace Garden, High Park (43.650690, -79.463414)

Location Address - 1873 Bloor St West, Toronto

Fri, Oct 15th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Online Event

Other

Community Events

OURSpace Garden, High Park (43.650690, -79.463414)

