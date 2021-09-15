Spiral of Light Ceremony for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Evening of poetry, readings, music and candle lighting (coinciding with the Global Wave of Light) to honor and remember the littlest of lifetimes. Oct 15 at 6:45 pm. Free. Reserve. OURSpace Garden, High Park, 1873 Bloor W. https://spiraloflight.eventbrite.ca

Entry from 6.15pm | Ceremony begins at 6.45pm

Registration will be limited to the first 100 people as per Toronto Public Health Guidelines on outdoor gatherings. Pre-Registration is advisable to avoid disappointment. Stay Safe | Stay Apart.

Further info: niamhcbradley@yahoo.ie | 416-556-2414