Spiral of Light Ceremony for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Evening of poetry, readings, music and candle lighting (coinciding with the Global Wave of Light) to honor and remember the littlest of lifetimes. Oct 15 at 6:45 pm. Free. Reserve. OURSpace Garden, High Park, 1873 Bloor W. https://spiraloflight.eventbrite.ca
Entry from 6.15pm | Ceremony begins at 6.45pm
Registration will be limited to the first 100 people as per Toronto Public Health Guidelines on outdoor gatherings. Pre-Registration is advisable to avoid disappointment. Stay Safe | Stay Apart.
Further info: niamhcbradley@yahoo.ie | 416-556-2414
Venue Name - OURSpace Garden, High Park (43.650690, -79.463414)
Location Address - 1873 Bloor St West, Toronto
Location ID - 566855