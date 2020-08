Fairlawn Chuch online spirituality series on Mondays, Sep 14, 21, and 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

Sep 14: Learn what kind of spirit you have – lover, sage, prophet, or mystic – and how that impacts the kind of groups, activities, and practices you like.

Sep 21: Learn how to listen more deeply – to your inner voice plus other people.

Sep 28: Learn how to access your wisdom with a contemplative practice.

Email noelle@fairlawnavenueunited.ca to register.