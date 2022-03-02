Get ready for cottage season with Cottage Life’s annual Spring Cottage Life Show! The upcoming show will celebrate the Cottage Life brand’s 35th anniversary this year. The Spring Cottage Life Show is a one-stop destination dedicated to educating and inspiring show-goers on how to make the most of their cottage getaway. From cottagers planning a significant rebuild, a small renovation or simply looking to embrace the off season and make their retreat a year-round destination, the Spring Cottage Life Show has everything. Meet exhibitors showing docks, builders, contractors, innovative building products, green solutions, decor and style, arts and crafts, food and entertaining, water toys and more.