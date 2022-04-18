Spring Tune-Up at Ontario Place

The Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest is taking place on June 5 – the inaugural, in-person bike event where cyclists have the exhilarating opportunity to ride traffic-free along the DVP, and go the distance to defeat dementia.

But first… Mattamy Homes & Baycrest want to guarantee cyclists are prepped!

On the last day of April, all Torontonians are invited to head to the Ontario Place Pavilion, where cyclists will be able to receive a free bike inspection and minor tune-up (on a first-come, first-serve basis). The service is supported by mobile bike shop, Velofix, to gear Toronto up for the cycling season ahead… and for the DVP ride on June 5th!

And, what better pairs with biking than espresso? A coffee trailer will be on-site to offer complimentary espressos, cappuccinos, americanos and tea, to get guests energized and ready to put the pedal to the metal.

All are welcome to join with their friends and family for a day of bike tune-ups, coffee, giveaways and prizes, music, and special guests, while getting some fresh air and enjoying the beautiful sites of Ontario Place along the lake.