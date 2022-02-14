Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fair

Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fairs offer students an opportunity to meet with universities and colleges from around the world to start planning their next step in education, either at undergraduate or postgraduate level. Chat via text or video with university reps, learn about admission recruitments, scholarships and exciting program options. Join webinars, watch videos and download brochures – all for free. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your future. Website for more information https://www.studyandgoabroad.com/, and pre-register here for free https://saga.easyvirtualfair.com/

Date: February 25+26, 2022

Times: 11 am to 5 pm EST