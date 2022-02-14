Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 14, 2022

Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fair

17 17 people viewed this event.

Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fairs offer students an opportunity to meet with universities and colleges from around the world to start planning their next step in education, either at undergraduate or postgraduate level. Chat via text or video with university reps, learn about admission recruitments, scholarships and exciting program options. Join webinars, watch videos and download brochures – all for free. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your future. Website for more information https://www.studyandgoabroad.com/, and pre-register here for free https://saga.easyvirtualfair.com/

Date: February 25+26, 2022

Times: 11 am to 5 pm EST

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 25th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sat, Feb 26th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

