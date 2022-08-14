SUNNY SIDE UP COMEDY

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 14, 2022

A sizzling hot stand-up comedy show featuring the best pro acts in the country!!
This month featuring:

Kyle brownrigg (Crave, JFL)

Carol zoccoli (The Debaters, SNL Brazil)

Brandon Ash-Mohammed (LOLCanada, JFL)

Nigel Grinstead (JFL, Halifax Comedy Festival)

Jackie Pirico (JFL, Roast Battles)

Al Val (JFL, CBC Gem)

Host: Heather Mariko (JFL42, Chicago Funny Festival)

Location Address - 276 Augusta Ave

Event Price - $15 adv./ $20 @ door

Thu, Sep 8th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Other

Comedy

