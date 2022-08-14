SUNNY SIDE UP COMEDY

- News
A sizzling hot stand-up comedy show featuring the best pro acts in the country!!
This month featuring:
Kyle brownrigg (Crave, JFL)
Carol zoccoli (The Debaters, SNL Brazil)
Brandon Ash-Mohammed (LOLCanada, JFL)
Nigel Grinstead (JFL, Halifax Comedy Festival)
Jackie Pirico (JFL, Roast Battles)
Al Val (JFL, CBC Gem)
Host: Heather Mariko (JFL42, Chicago Funny Festival)
Location Address - 276 Augusta Ave
Event Price - $15 adv./ $20 @ door