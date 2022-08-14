Sunny Side Up Comedy

A sizzling hot stand-up comedy show featuring the best pro acts in the country!! September 8 at 8 pm. $15 adv / $20 door.

This month featuring:

Kyle brownrigg (Crave, JFL)

Carol zoccoli (The Debaters, SNL Brazil)

Brandon Ash-Mohammed (LOLCanada, JFL)

Nigel Grinstead (JFL, Halifax Comedy Festival)

Jackie Pirico (JFL, Roast Battles)

Al Val (JFL, CBC Gem)

Host: Heather Mariko (JFL42, Chicago Funny Festival)