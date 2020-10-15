High Park is a special place at night whether it’s seeing bats take flight at dusk, hearing owls hooting or taking in the moon over Grenadier Pond. But, many people, especially women, girls, trans and Two-Spirit people, don’t feel safe enough to walk through the park to enjoy these wonders. Join Carolynne Crawley and Joce Two Crows Tremblay for our first Take Back the Night event to experience High Park as the sky fades to dark.

Everyone is welcome to join the walk via zoom. Carolynne and Joce will only be using the audio function on zoom, so that you can call in and participate using their cues while you are out walking and experiencing nature at night in a park, in your neighbourhood, or somewhere where you feel safe.

You will receive the zoom link information on the day of the event.Thank you to the High Park Western Beaches Fund for generously resourcing this walk.

Free

Platform: Zoom