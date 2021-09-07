Take Back the Night Nature Walk

High Park is a special place at night whether it’s seeing bats take flight at dusk, hearing owls hooting or seeing the moon’s reflection in Grenadier Pond. But many people, especially women, girls, trans and Two-Spirit people, don’t feel safe enough to walk through the park to enjoy these wonders. Sep 17 at 7 pm. Free. Register. High Park Nature Centre, 375 Colborne Lodge. https://highparknaturecentre.com/special-events

Thank you to the City of Toronto’s ShowLoveTO for resourcing this walk.