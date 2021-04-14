Temple Sinai NextGen (20’s and 30’s) Pizza Night

Thursday, April 22 at 7.30p.m.

Join Temple Sinai’s NextGen (20’s and 30’s) as we meet in the virtual kitchen to make pizza together and practice your pizza toss! Chef Tony Loschiavo from L-Eat catering and Paese Ristorante will walk us through the process of making pizza at home. All ingredients are prepped, ready to go, and included in a handy meal kit! You can pick up your meal kit the day of, or opt for delivery at home ($5 delivery charge). Cost: Pizza Meal kit for one: $12.50; Pizza Meal kit for two: $22.00. Register by Tuesday, April 20 at 3.00 p.m. Once registered, you will receive the link.

Register Online at https://templesinai.net/engage/adult-engagement/next-gen-form/, call the Temple office at 416-487-4161 or email programs@templesinai.net