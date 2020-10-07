The AB/“AB” Double Launch: John O’Neill and Mark Lisac

Newest Press double book launch. Readings of Image Decay (a political thriller set in an unspecified oil-rich province east of the Rockies with Goth Girls of Banff (an alpine-themed short-story collection set in the heart of the Rockies). Readings followed by a Q&A. Nov 9 at 8 pm. Free event.

Register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/124147565711

The Zoom link will be sent to you by email via eventbrite: make sure to scroll down to the bottom of the email for the link.