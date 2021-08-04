COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

The Allstate Soccer Show: Live Online

Join us for a FREE fun-filled day at The Allstate Soccer Show: Live Online! Activities include 1-on-1 Meet & Greets with.

Aug 3, 2021

The Allstate Soccer Show: Live Online

1 1 people viewed this event.

Join us for a FREE fun-filled day at The Allstate Soccer Show: Live Online!
Activities include 1-on-1 Meet & Greets with your soccer idols from Toronto FC, Canada Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s National Teams, CPL teams and a Manchester United Legend presented by Kohler, Stage panels featuring players with audience Q&A sessions, the chance to win prizes and much more soccer fun.
Date: Sunday, August 29th
Time: 12:30pm – 7:00pm ET
For More Details and to Register for Free Visit: soccershow.ca

Additional Details

Your Email Address - info@soccershow.ca

Venue Address - Live Online

Date And Time
2021-08-29 @ 12:30 PM to
2021-08-29 @ 07:00 PM

Location
Live Online, Online

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Share With Friends