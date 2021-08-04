Join us for a FREE fun-filled day at The Allstate Soccer Show: Live Online!

Activities include 1-on-1 Meet & Greets with your soccer idols from Toronto FC, Canada Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s National Teams, CPL teams and a Manchester United Legend presented by Kohler, Stage panels featuring players with audience Q&A sessions, the chance to win prizes and much more soccer fun.

Date: Sunday, August 29th

Time: 12:30pm – 7:00pm ET

For More Details and to Register for Free Visit: soccershow.ca