Soccer Show

Online activities include 1-on-1 meet & greets with soccer players from Toronto FC, Canada soccer’s men’s and women’s national teams,.

Aug 3, 2021

Aug 29 from 12:30 -7 pm. Free. Register http://soccershow.ca

Your Email Address - info@soccershow.ca

Venue Address - Live Online

Date And Time
2021-08-29 @ 12:30 PM to
2021-08-29 @ 07:00 PM

Location
Live Online, Online Event

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

