Get a taste of the YMCA of Greater Toronto’s online community, The Bright Spot, with a special one-year anniversary program featuring a drama and tech basics program and a 15-minute fitness sampler. This past year, this FREE and easy-to-use platform has helped older adults stay connected, meet new people and maintain routine.

This is a virtual event presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto. Those who register, can join at any point throughout the event.