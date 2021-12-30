The Croods: A New Age – The IMAX Experience

he Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to being forced to come out into the light and leave their cave forever. But now that the pack has managed to navigate the end of the world, they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family.

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved…except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When the Bettermans temporarily invite the Croods into their home filled with creature comforts, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between this cave family and a modern one.

Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and others.