Theatre of the Beat presents Unmute: The Impact of a Pandemic on Gender-Based Violence.

In recognition of domestic violence awareness month, UNMUTE is set to premiere on Zoom, on the evening of Nov 23. The second showing on Nov 25 will be held in recognition of The United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

UNMUTE is a forum theatre piece that addresses the rise of domestic violence and gender-based assault during COVID-19. While a family’s life may seem normal from the other side of the screen, abuse is lurking behind closed doors. Immerse yourself in this important and timely piece that gives audience members the chance to rehearse scenarios for real life. Audiences will learn skills and resources for how they can make a difference. Participate in changing the story through forum theatre.

The Zoom performances are free for anyone who registers. There will be industry professionals present at the end of the show to give further insights and strategies for how to help friends and family members experiencing violence at home. This interactive, forum theatre piece will allow audience members to stop the action of the play and suggest different approaches to navigating these difficult situations around gender-based violence.

Show dates and times:

November 23rd at 7:30 pm

November 25th at 7:30 pm

December 3rd at 7:30 pm

December 5th at 7:30 pm

Free tickets at http://theatreofthebeat.ca/unmute

UNMUTE is commissioned by:

DART (Domestic Assault Response Team of Waterloo Region), Women’s Crisis Centre of Waterloo Region, Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council and Keeping Families Safe and is produced in partnership with MCC and Martin Counselling and Mediation.