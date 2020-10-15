The Leslieville Flea Virtual Market- Holiday Edition

The Leslieville Flea is going virtual for Holiday 2020. Every Sun through Wed from Nov 8 to Dec 9, three vendors per day will take over the Leslieville Flea Instagram stories for 2 hours each.

Here’s How to shop the Leslieville Holiday flea –

1. Make sure to follow on Instagram @leslievilleflea.

2. Watch the feed for previews of vendors who will be featured so you can make your list.

3. Tune into the instagram stories each day to see what vendors are selling. Follow the links and prompts from each vendor to make your purchase.

Have questions? Contact leslievilleflea@gmail.com