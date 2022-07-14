The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever: Literary and Movement Arts Event

Let’s gather together on Zoom and celebrate Kate Bush’s famous 1978 “Wuthering Heights” song and music video (red outfit version) as part of the 7th annual “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever” global event.

This edition is a hybrid literary and movement arts event.

We’ll begin with some poetry appreciation by discussing two poems by Emily Bronte that relate to themes in her Wuthering Heights novel, followed by reviewing the lyrics of Kate Bush’s song. Then we’ll turn to practicing the upper body movements of the dance choreography while seated in our chairs (standing is optional). Finally, we’ll channel our inner Cathys as we re-enact the dance, seated (or standing), wearing a red outfit (or not).

Who knew

there’s a moor

on your living room floor?

Email scarboroughpoetry@gmail.com for a Zoom invite link.