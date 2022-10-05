The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto’s Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace’s Thanksgiving Dinner Offerings

EPOCH’s Thanksgiving Dinner is available the evenings of Saturday, October 8th through Monday, October 10th – In honour of the holiday, EPOCH is offering a delicious limited-time-only set Thanksgiving dinner starting at $49 per person, featuring turkey, roasted root vegetables, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, and gravy. Additional fall-themed items are available a la carte, such as the squash and apple salad, pumpkin tart, and spike pumpkin spice latte. Reservations are highly recommended and available via OpenTable.