Oct 5, 2022

The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto’s Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace’s Thanksgiving Dinner Offerings

EPOCH’s Thanksgiving Dinner is available the evenings of Saturday, October 8th through Monday, October 10th – In honour of the holiday, EPOCH is offering a delicious limited-time-only set Thanksgiving dinner starting at $49 per person, featuring turkey, roasted root vegetables, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, and gravy. Additional fall-themed items are available a la carte, such as the squash and apple salad, pumpkin tart, and spike pumpkin spice latte. Reservations are highly recommended and available via OpenTable.

Additional Details

Location Address - 181 Wellington Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 3G7

Event Price - Starting at $49 per person

Date And Time

Sat, Oct 8th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to Mon, Oct 10th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Food & Drink

NOW Magazine