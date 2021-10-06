Readers' Choice 2021

The Riverside Common Market

Park opening ceremony, The Leslieville Flea market and a curated selection of vintage and handcrafted goods, local music & art..

Oct 5, 2021

10 10 people viewed this event.

Park opening ceremony, The Leslieville Flea market and a curated selection of vintage and handcrafted goods, local music & art. Riverside Common Park, 657 Queen E. Oct 17 from 11 am-4 pm. leslievilleflea@gmail.com

The market is outdoors, a rain or shine event.

Dogs on leash are welcomed.

All covid guidelines will be followed.

Additional Details

Location Address - 657 Queen St E, Toronto, ON,

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 04:00 PM

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

