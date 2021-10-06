The Riverside Common Market

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Park opening ceremony, The Leslieville Flea market and a curated selection of vintage and handcrafted goods, local music & art..
Park opening ceremony, The Leslieville Flea market and a curated selection of vintage and handcrafted goods, local music & art. Riverside Common Park, 657 Queen E. Oct 17 from 11 am-4 pm. leslievilleflea@gmail.com
The market is outdoors, a rain or shine event.
Dogs on leash are welcomed.
All covid guidelines will be followed.
Location Address - 657 Queen St E, Toronto, ON,
Event Price - free