There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays, a hilariously entertaining and interactive virtual family event that will delight kids and adults across the country in support of Kids Help Phone. ‘Home For The Holidays’ is the newest and most accessible way for all families in Canada to experience the magic of a Ross Petty Productions family musical from the comfort of their homes on Saturday December 19 and Sunday December 20, 2020.

After 24 years of producing the most cherished holiday family musicals on Canadian theatre stages, Ross Petty is putting his magical touch on the first-ever virtual pantomime show for national broadcast as narrator. In a surprising twist of events, There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays picks up from the iconic heel click in Wizard of Oz and follows Dorothy on her journey home meeting new friends and encountering many entertaining moments along the way. Will Dorothy make it home in time for her Aunt and Uncle’s annual holiday party? Tune in and find out!