Group exhibition. Oct 13-24, reception 6-8 pm, Oct 14. Leslie Grove Gallery. https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca These three artists have been painting together in.

Oct 9, 2021

Three Women-One Inspiration: Donna Chudnow, Galit Liffshiz, Lisa Litowitz

Group exhibition. Oct 13-24, reception 6-8 pm, Oct 14. Leslie Grove Gallery. https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca

These three artists have been painting together in a studio on Queen Street W for over 10 years. Their influence on each other’s work and common inspiration of nature have been the constant glue to their collaboration.  Their individual studies of the exact same image, on display at the gallery, demonstrates their distinct styles and vision of the landscape, helping us appreciate the diversity of the artistic journey.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1158 Queen Street East, Toronto On., M4M 1L2

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 13th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 24th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

