Three Women-One Inspiration: Donna Chudnow, Galit Liffshiz, Lisa Litowitz

Group exhibition. Oct 13-24, reception 6-8 pm, Oct 14. Leslie Grove Gallery. https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca

These three artists have been painting together in a studio on Queen Street W for over 10 years. Their influence on each other’s work and common inspiration of nature have been the constant glue to their collaboration. Their individual studies of the exact same image, on display at the gallery, demonstrates their distinct styles and vision of the landscape, helping us appreciate the diversity of the artistic journey.

#lesliegrovegallery, #artistsnetwork, #art, #artforsale, #artists, #artlovers, #creative, #exhibition, #event, #fineart, #gallery, #painting, #torontoartevent.