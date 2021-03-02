TIFA Presents: Courtroom Classics with Scott Turow

Wind down for the evening with legal thriller master Scott Turow, in conversation with novelist Timothy Taylor. Turow, the bestselling author of Presumed Innocent, will share insight on his latest legal drama, The Last Trial, and the return of his celebrated character, defence attorney Alejandro “Sandy” Stern, in a central role. For his final Kindle County courtroom case, Stern navigates a complex and highly technical trial that forces him to confront his own judgments and failings. Turow weaves a story of expert twists and entertainment, while illuminating the human side of truth and justice. March 11 at 7 pm.

