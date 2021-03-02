NOW MagazineAll EventsTIFA Presents: In Good Company with Frances Itani

TIFA Presents: In Good Company with Frances Itani

As we all continue to adapt to new ways of living amidst various stages of isolation and lockdown, many find ourselves yearning as strongly as ever for human connection. Join award-winning writer Frances Itani for a conversation with Susan G. Cole about celebrating the people in our lives, life’s surprises and finding meaningful connection from those who come into our lives, even in small ways. Itani is an Order of Canada recipient and three-time winner of the CBC Literary Award, presenting her latest book The Company We Keep.

 

2021-03-10 @ 07:00 PM
2021-03-10 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Other
 

Books

