To:Beirut | Canadian Artist Auction for Lebanon

To:Beirut is an online art auction by Canadian and Canadian-based artists that have come together to raise funds for the affected communities in Beirut in the aftermath of the August 4th explosions. Artists have generously donated their artworks for auction, the proceeds of which will go towards reconstruction efforts in Beirut through trusted organizations.

The TO:Beirut fund is dedicated to raising funds aimed at long-term rehabilitation and repairs which would allow affected individuals to return to their home or work. Funds will be delivered through trusted organizations.

Artworks donated by Canadian and Candian-based artists including Shazia Ahmad, Nour Bishouty, Ron Benner, Amanda Boulos, Chris Boyne, Sameer Farooq and Mirjam Linschooten, Francisco-Fernando Granados, Hailey Guzik, Jamelie Hassan, Oliver Husain, Serene Husni, Muriel Jaouich, Micah Lexier, Zinnia Naqvi, Idris Plum, Rebekah Reiko, Scott Rogers, Jayce Salloum and others.

The collection comprises several mediums including print, photography, painting, sculpture, drawing, and textile work. Auction closes on September 25th, 2020 at midnight EST.

To view the entire collection visit our auction website: http://charityauction.bid/tobeirut or our instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/tobeirutartfund/

All proceeds will go towards reconstruction efforts in Beirut. The To:Beirut auction is raising funds for those most affected by the explosion through direct donations to local organizations working towards that goal. Organizations we hope to support through this initiative: Offre Joie, The Lebanese Red Cross, The Lebanese Food Bank, Impact Lebanon, Mophradat Beirut Art Fund, AFAC Lebanon Solidarity Fund, and others.

Email: tobeirutartfund@gmail.com