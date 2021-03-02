Tom Stoppard: From Stage to Page with Hermione Lee

Join the great literary biographer Hermione Lee in conversation with acclaimed actor Fiona Reid (King of Kensington and My Big Fat Greek Wedding) to discuss Lee’s new book Tom Stoppard: A Life. This in-depth exploration into the life and art of one of the world’s very best playwrights will be complemented by a selection of scenes performed from across Stoppard’s oeuvre, directed by David Storch and presented in partnership with Canadian Stage. Tom Stoppard’s career spans twentieth century theatre and cinema from the iconic Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead in 1966, the success of Shakespeare in Love to his last and most autobiographical work Leopoldstadt, performed in early 2020.

March 6 at 3 pm. https://festivalofauthors.ca/event/hermione-lee-event/