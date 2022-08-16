Tree-mendous Trees

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 16, 2022

Join us for a tour of the tremendous trees in High Park! Get to know majestic Black Oaks, towering White Pines, beautiful Paper Birches and many more. We’ll learn how to identify trees by their bark and leaves, and talk about how animals, including humans, benefit from trees in a variety of ways.

Note: This program is family friendly and will be fully outdoors, with access to indoor washrooms. September 24 at 10 am. $10. High Park Nature Centre, 375 Colborne Lodge. highparknaturecentre.com.

