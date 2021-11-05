Trivia Night: Marvel Edition

For this week’s trivia, we will be exploring the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning years of the MCU history from Captain America: the First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame. If you’ve watched over 50 hours of action-packed movies, this is the trivia night for you. Assemble your knowledge, and win.

Tickets $5/per player with teams ranging from 2-10 players.

Doors open at 4 pm, trivia begins at 7 pm.

570 Bloor St W, Lower Level, Toronto, ON M6G 1K1