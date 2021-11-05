New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Trivia Night: Marvel Edition

For this week's trivia, we will be exploring the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning years of the MCU history from.

Nov 4, 2021

Trivia Night: Marvel Edition

12 12 people viewed this event.

For this week’s trivia, we will be exploring the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning years of the MCU history from Captain America: the First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame. If you’ve watched over 50 hours of action-packed movies, this is the trivia night for you. Assemble your knowledge, and win.

Tickets $5/per player with teams ranging from 2-10 players.

Doors open at 4 pm, trivia begins at 7 pm.

570 Bloor St W, Lower Level, Toronto, ON M6G 1K1

Additional Details

Location Address - 570 Bloor St W, Toronto ON, M6G 1K1

Event Price - $5 per person

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Location
Dream Escape

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine