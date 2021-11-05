Trivia Night: Marvel Edition

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
For this week's trivia, we will be exploring the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning years of the MCU history from.
For this week’s trivia, we will be exploring the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning years of the MCU history from Captain America: the First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame. If you’ve watched over 50 hours of action-packed movies, this is the trivia night for you. Assemble your knowledge, and win.
Tickets $5/per player with teams ranging from 2-10 players.
Doors open at 4 pm, trivia begins at 7 pm.
570 Bloor St W, Lower Level, Toronto, ON M6G 1K1
Location Address - 570 Bloor St W, Toronto ON, M6G 1K1
Event Price - $5 per person