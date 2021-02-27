UJPO/MWS Annual Third Seyder

United Jewish People’s Order/Morris Winchevsky School online community third Seyder. Our theme is a Nayer, Frayer Velt, Olam Chadash Chofshi (עולם חדש חופשי), Un Mundo Muevo i Mas Libre — A Newer, Freer World.

On April 3 all are welcome to join as we celebrate resilience, the strength of mutual care and community, and the significance of solidarity. Our celebration will include Passover favourites, much poetry, music led by wonderful musicians Marilyn Lerner and David Wall, and special guest appearances by the students of the Morris Winchevsky Shule (school).

To register, please email: info@winchevskycentre.org by April 1. Closer to the date of the Seyder, you will receive a Zoom link.

https://www.winchevskycentre.org/virtual-seyder

This year’s Seyder is Pay What You Can by donation. Any donation over $10.00 will receive a charitable tax receipt. Please make a donation here:https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/33183