United Way – Show Your Local Love Day

Show Your Local Love! Join United Way Greater Toronto for the second annual Show Your Local Love Day (September 25) as we come together virtually to fight local poverty and ensure support for people and families across the GTA who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Learn more about the issues impacting our community and how all of us can get involved to help support our most vulnerable neighbours by participating in a range of free online panel conversations and workshops on Sept. 25, including fun interactive activities like DIY mask-making and chair yoga for seniors.

Register for all Show Your Local Love Day events here and help support United Way’s vital network of community agencies by taking part in the day’s activities, volunteering, or making a donation.