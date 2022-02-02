Untold Stories: Conversation With Kerwin Liverpool – Past, Present, and Future of Education for Black Youth

Join the YMCA in conversation with Kerwin Liverpool, educator with the Toronto District School Board and published author, to discuss the past, present and future of education for Black youth.

For more information or to register visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nc1Idq14QBWXHRGSTh-N-A

This is a virtual event presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto during Black History Month 2022. All are welcome.