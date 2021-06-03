Vigil – For 215 Residential School Children and all Residential School Children Survivors

This is to stand in solidarity and peace for the 215 Residential School Children and their families. This is solely to show that we care as Canadians and people of any background, race, colour or creed. We hope to show love by presence, gifts of remorse such as flowers, personal notes, children’s shoes (used or new), and teddy bears, placed at the barricade where the signs, and banner will be posted. This is simply to show our Indigenous Canadian the love and respect they deserve through these simple but important gestures. We hope this peaceful gesture will grow and eventually get noticed so that there can be love and hope to further the reconciliation that is needed.