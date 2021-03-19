Virtual EndoMarch 2021

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, a time of year that our community comes together in person, and now virtually, to celebrate EndoMarch events to bring more awareness and endometriosis education to those around us. During the pandemic, with cancelled endometriosis operations, it has felt dark for many within our community of over 6,500 members, and we did our best to light up the country in yellow for endo awareness.

We currently have the following illuminations confirmed for our annual EndoMarch event weekend March 26-28, 2021: ONTARIO – March 26: Kingston City Hall, Riverwalk Commons & Fred A. Lundy Bridge, Newmarket; March 27: Toronto Sign, Toronto City Hall, Toronto and City Hall & Pedestrian Bridge, Cambridge March 26 – 28: Canada Life Building, Toronto, Canada Life Building, London, City Hall & JA Taylor Building, London RBC Place, London – March Sifton Properties on Dufferin, London March 28: Brant Street Pier, Burlington • ALBERTA – March 27: Reconciliation Bridge, Calgary • BRITISH COLUMBIA – March 27 City Hall, Vancouver City Hall, Lafarge Lake fountain, Skytrain Guideway Pillars, Port Coquitlam Sails of Light, Vancouver

